The new Clippers

The sight of Steve Ballmer exhibiting exuberance when it comes to the Clippers is nothing new to longtime followers of the pro hoops scene. When watching games from his usual courtside seat at Staples Center or on the road, he gets worked up even over routine plays. He’s keen on showing his support for the red, blue, and black, and the energy with which he conveys his sentiments is unparalleled. He’s not just the richest owner in the National Basketball Association; he also happens to be its most demonstrative, with due apologies to the Mavericks’ Mark Cuban.

Considering Ballmer’s predilection for exultation, it’s no surprise that he wound up with a hoarse voice mere minutes into yesterday’s presser formally introducing offseason acquisitions Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. At one point, it had the makings of a pep rally; while on the lectern, he kept clapping and enjoined those gathered at the Green Meadows Recreation Center in South Los Angeles to celebrate with him. “Most of all, I’m pumped,” he exclaimed, “to say hello as Clippers to Paul and Kawhi. Come on! Come on! Come on! Get up!”

Certainly, Ballmer has reason to rejoice. He went all in, true to form, but the Clippers’ year-long courtship of Leonard (coupled with the latter’s overriding desire to play in Los Angeles) paid dividends. Heading into the 2019-20 campaign, they’re pundits’ early favorites to claim the title. “We need to win the last game played during the season,” he argued with emphasis. “It’s all about the Larry O’B.” And, he noted, their All-Star pickups are poised to put them in excellent position to do so — “MVP guys … who every year have gotten better. I’m inspired by that.”

Indeed, the Clippers appear to have the most complete roster. And while Ballmer took time out to underscore how proud he was of their overachievement last season, he made no secret of his expectations in the one to come — great enough that he didn’t even bother to address queries on the roles Leonard and George would play in leading them out of the Lakers’ imposing shadow. As far as he’s concerned, bigger things are in store. And he’s right; for the first time since he joined the league’s roster of owners in 2014, his hype is justified, and he’s bent on feeding it, and on it, until he has the hardware in his hands.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and Human Resources management, corporate communications, and business development.