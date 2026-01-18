THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has deported Russian social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy after he spent approximately nine months in a Philippine detention facility following a series of incidents involving the harassment of local citizens.

In a statement on Sunday, the agency said 33-year-old Mr. Zdorovetskiy, known worldwide for his high-profile stunts and pranks, was flown to Irkutsk, Russia, on Jan. 17 via IrAero.

The move concludes a months-long detention that began in April 2024 after the vlogger’s disruptive behavior in Manila’s Bonifacio Global City went viral, drawing significant public backlash and government scrutiny.

The deportation order, finalized by the BI Board of Commissioners in December, officially designated Mr. Zdorovetskiy as an “undesirable alien.” The agency said that during inquest proceedings, Mr. Zdorovetskiy admitted involvement in multiple acts, including harassing a security guard and commandeering a tricycle that resulted in a vehicular accident.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado said that he has been blacklisted, noting that foreign visitors must comply with Philippine laws and maintain public order. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking