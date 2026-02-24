THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested a Chinese national for allegedly misrepresenting himself as a Filipino citizen by fraudulently acquired government documents.

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said Zhi Ling Guan, 47, also known by the aliases “Shi Nengyuan” and “Mike Sy,” was apprehended in Batangas on Feb. 20 following intelligence verification and coordination with law enforcement authorities.

“Our verification confirmed that the individual was operating under multiple identities and had secured Philippine documents under an assumed Filipino name,” said BI Chief of the Intelligence Division Fortunato S. Manahan, Jr.

He added that the operation was a joint effort between the BI Intelligence Division, the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Land Transportation Office.

“Biometric checks and inter-agency verification established that the fingerprints appearing in identification documents under the name ‘Mike Sy’ matched those of Zhi Ling Guan, a Chinese national,” the agency said.

BI said Mr. Zhi has been transferred to the Warden Facility for deportation proceedings, with further investigation ongoing to determine the scope of his alleged fraud and possible accomplices. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking