BAGUIO CITY — Again, Baguio City burst into bloom as it officially launched the 2026 Baguio Flower Festival, or Panagbenga, following the flag-raising ceremony at the Baguio City Hall grounds on Monday morning.

City officials, together with the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation, Inc. (BFFFI), unveiled an exciting lineup of activities for what marks the festival’s milestone 30th edition.

Carrying the theme “Blooming Without End,” Panagbenga 2026 celebrates three decades of collaboration between the local government, the BFFFI, and the people of Baguio.

Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong describes Panagbenga as a symbol of Baguio’s resilience and continuous renewal. “This festival shows that Baguio continues to grow, progress, and prosper — no matter the challenges,” Mr. Magalong said, inviting everyone to experience the city’s rich heritage and warm Cordilleran culture.

First held in 1996, Panagbenga was born in the aftermath of the devastating 1990 Luzon earthquake. Conceived by lawyer Damaso E. Bangaoet, Jr., the festival sought to revive Baguio’s tourism and economy and help the city rise from the rubble.

BFFFI “Chairman for Life” and Baguio City Congressman Mauricio G. Domogan reminded the public that despite its evolution into a world-class event, Panagbenga’s humble beginnings should never be forgotten.

Panagbenga 2026 officially opens on Feb. 1 with a vibrant opening parade. Festival highlights — the much-anticipated Grand Street Dancing Parade and Grand Float Parade — are set for Feb. 28 and March 1, respectively, promising color, creativity, and celebration.

PANAGBENGA’S QUIET HEART

City Councilor Jose Molintas says behind the Panagbenga spectacle is a timely question surfacing among them at the City Council — Which flower truly represents Baguio? The Ibaloi local legislator said “for many Cordillerans, the answer has always grown freely along mountain roads — the Wild Sunflower (Tithonia diversifolia).”

“Because more than a bloom, the wild sunflower is a survivor. It thrives without pampering, holds mountain soil in place, and turns the highlands gold and green from November to February.”

For locals, like him, Mr. Molintas said, the wild sunflower or “marapait” (in the local dialect) is “stitched into childhood memories — used to shine classroom floors, wax wooden sleds for downhill races, and even clean scraped knees after a fall.”

Its value goes beyond nostalgia, Mr. Molintas said. The wild sunflower protects steep slopes from erosion, enriches farms as natural fertilizer, and produces no waste — its leaves, stems, and even dried flower heads are all reused, he added. “It gives long after its petals fall.”

Ever blooming flowers may be what Panagbenga proudly shows the world, “but the wild sunflower is what quietly sustains the mountains,” Mr. Molintas said, insisting, as Panagbenga celebrates “Blooming Without End,” many are asking if it’s time this resilient flower finally receives the recognition it deserves. — Artemio A. Dumlao