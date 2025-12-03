PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday announced a phased increase in base pay for military and uniformed personnel (MUP) starting January 2026.

The pay increase will cover personnel from the Department of National Defense, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Corrections and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.

The adjustment will be implemented in three tranches on Jan. 1 of 2026, 2027 and 2028, but he did not specify how much.

In addition, the subsistence allowance for all MUP will rise to P350 per day starting Jan. 1, 2026.

The administration framed the measures as part of its commitment to ensure that those defending the nation receive fair compensation and adequate government support.

The President highlighted the contribution of MUP over the past year, citing their frontline response to typhoons, consecutive earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and widespread flooding.

He emphasized their crucial role in maintaining public safety amid persistent security threats.

“Our military and uniformed personnel answer the call of duty regardless of the risks to their own safety. On land, at sea, or in the air, they do not hesitate to sacrifice for the welfare of every Filipino,” Mr. Marcos said in a video in Filipino. — Adrian H. Halili