PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday urged stronger government backing for Filipino athletes and renewed his call to restore sports programs in schools, saying athletic training builds discipline, unity and national pride.

Speaking at the inauguration of the reopened Philippine Sports Complex in Pasig City, Mr. Marcos said the government must help professionalize athlete preparation, from training and nutrition to sports medicine, noting that many competitors still rely heavily on informal support systems such as parents, coaches and volunteer staff.

He vowed continued state investment in sports, stressing that athletes need complete preparation — from rest and nutrition to injury management — to succeed in high-level competitions.

“We cannot depend on the informal support group that most athletes get,” he said.

The President also highlighted the role of sports in youth development, saying that competition teaches discipline, teamwork and resilience.

The newly upgraded training facilities would boost the performance of national athletes and help them compete in international tournaments, he noted. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana