SEVERAL business and civil society groups have urged the Ombudsman to ensure transparency after an undisclosed decision reversed a 2016 ruling against a senator over alleged Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) misuse.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the Justice Reform Initiative (JRI), Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX), Makati Business Club (MBC), and Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) stressed that public disclosure of all transactions involving public interest is mandated by the Constitution.

“We commend Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla for disclosing the alleged secret decision to reverse the 2016 order of then Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales against then Congressman Joel Villanueva over his alleged misuse of the PDAF,” the statement read.

The groups warned that keeping such reversals secret could undermine public confidence in the justice system and “send a dangerous signal that decisions affecting public accountability may be quietly undone.”

Earlier, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla released a copy of former Ombudsman Samuel R. Martires’ 2019 decision that nullified the 2016 dismissal order against Mr. Villanueva, which had found him administratively liable for allegedly misusing P9.7 million in PDAF funds.

“We therefore respectfully urge the Ombudsman to uphold the rule of law and proceed with the investigation and prosecution of all public officials found culpable,” the groups said.

They said that jurisprudence allows revisiting prior rulings when justice may have been compromised and called for a technology-enabled public registry of decisions and resolutions involving public officers to modernize the justice system.

“The Ombudsman, by standing by its sworn duty, can stop the impunity of corruption, be a champion of justice, and deliver on the promise of a government for the people,” the statement added. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking