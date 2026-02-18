PHILIPPINE authorities have no new information on the whereabouts of former lawmaker Elizaldy S. Co, Malacañang said on Wednesday, amid a multi-agency effort to secure his arrest and return.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said there are no fresh updates on Mr. Co’s location, adding that the government would again seek information from the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission on the status of the requested cooperation from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

Amid questions over which agency is leading the pursuit, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) stressed that Mr. Co’s arrest and repatriation require a “whole-of-government approach.”

In a statement read by Ms. Castro, the DFA said the process involves “coordinated law enforcement and judicial processes, particularly Interpol coordination.”

The DFA reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law and said it stands ready to provide diplomatic assistance within its mandate and established protocols.

It also urged the public to share any information on Mr. Co’s whereabouts to support ongoing efforts.

The former lawmaker was initially believed to be in Portugal, but recent court documents filed with the Philippine Supreme Court suggested he may be in Sweden.

Mr. Co, who was formerly the House Appropriations chair, is wanted for his hand in anomalous flood control projects in the country.

Meanwhile, Acting Justice Secretary Fredderick A. Vida clarified on Wednesday that the Department of Justice no longer has the authority to unilaterally allow or deny travel for former Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, following the issuance of a precautionary hold departure order.

Mr. Bonoan told reporters on Monday that he submitted a letter to the panel requesting permission to return to the US to accompany his wife for a medical procedure.

“We noted of his letter,” Mr. Vida told reporters in an ambush interview. “Those covered by a precautionary hold departure order must get permission from the court before traveling.”

Mr. Bonoan, along with four other respondents in a flood control plunder case, is under a Manila court-issued travel restriction while the investigations continue.

Justice spokesperson Raphael Niccolo L. Martinez said in a separate briefing that the panel of prosecutors approved Mr. Bonoan’s motion — not his travel request.

He said Mr. Bonoan had asked the panel to allow him to file his counter-affidavit earlier than the original schedule of Feb. 23, submitting it on Feb. 16. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana and Erika Mae P. Sinaking