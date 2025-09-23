BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong is urging the Baguio City council to initiate a third-party investigation into the controversial P110-million Baguio Tennis Court project built by the Discaya-owned St. Gerrard Construction firm, to address concerns about its bidding, implementation, and financial management.

Mr. Magalong said he believes an independent review will help restore public trust and ensure transparency in how taxpayer money is spent.

He emphasized that involving a third party “would provide an impartial perspective on the issues raised, especially regarding the selection of St. Gerrard Construction.”

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) awarded the project to St. Gerrard in 2022 even after it was blacklisted, prompting wide criticisms.

Mr. Magalong promised the poor performance of St. Gerrard in the project will be checked while maintaining that transactions with the erring construction firm were all legal, free of corruption. “We owe it to the people of Baguio to ensure these projects are above board,” he said.

Mr. Magalong has defended the bidding went through the legal process and maintained St. Gerrard was eligible to participate and had submitted the most responsive bid.

“The city’s Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) ensured that all procedures were in compliance with the law.”

Though acknowledging that the project’s implementation had faced delays and deficiencies, he maintained that St. Gerrard is still working on addressing the issues and that liquidated damages have been imposed.

Concerns of flooding at the tennis court and parking building had perennially emerged even as the project was “blessed” in opening rites last May.

“We will enforce accountability until all obligations are met,” Mr. Magalong said.

The Baguio mayor, who was appointed as adviser of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) probing flood control projects around the country, including those participated in by Discaya-owned construction firms, also rejected any suggestions that his support for St. Gerrard was influenced by its controversial history.

“I have always stood firm on principle, and I will do so here,” he stated, referring to his past involvement in various high-profile investigations.

Baguio City councilor Jose M. Molints who earlier vowed to look into the mess that involved the Discayas right under the nose of Mr. Magalong said he is supporting the proposal for a third-party probe to settle the issue.

Mr. Magalong said he has directed all project documents to be made available to the public and posted on the city’s official Facebook page. “We stand for accountability and good governance — always.” — Artemio A. Dumlao