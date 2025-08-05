A PHILIPPINE Senator on Tuesday said he has filed a bill criminalizing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for spreading misinformation and investment scams.

Under Senate Bill no. 782, Senator Francis G. Escudero said that any person responsible for creating, generating, reproducing, duplicating, simulating, distributing, disseminating or publishing an individual’s physical attributes without their consent in any media content, regardless of the medium, platform or point of access used, will be held criminally liable.

“Used properly, AI could serve as a powerful tool for education, business, and other fields for improving productivity, research and finding solutions to complex problems. However, the reality is that AI is being exploited by some to cause personal harm or undermine public trust,” Mr. Escudero said in a separate statement.

The proposed measure penalizes individuals who create, generate, or share content containing a person’s physical attributes without prior consent or legal basis with up to two years of imprisonment or a fine not more than P200,000, or both.

Jail time of two up to four years, or a fine ranging from P200,000 to P400,000 may be faced for those who generate illegal content to acquire financial gain or profit.

Individuals that create content designed to facilitate or commit crime or fraud may face four to six years in prison, or a fine of P400,000 to P600,000, or both.

Mr. Escudero is also proposing imprisonment of up to 12 years or a fine of P600,000 to P1 million, or both for schemed that acquire financial gain or profit and to facilitate or commit a crime or fraud.

Public officials or employees who violate the measure may be faced with absolute perpetual disqualification from public office, along with the maximum penalties prescribed under the bill. — Adrian H. Halili