THE National Housing Authority (NHA) has granted a one-month moratorium on amortization and lease payments, providing relief for housing beneficiaries affected by recent storms and the southwest monsoon.

Under NHA Memorandum Circular No. 2025-141, amortization and lease payments will be suspended from Aug. 1 to 31. This moratorium applies to all housing beneficiaries nationwide, the agency said in a statement.

Delinquency interest or penalties will not be imposed during the 30-day period, NHA said.

The agency will resume its collection of amortization and lease payments, as well as the addition of delinquency and other interest charges, on Sept. 1.

Any payments made during the moratorium will be applied following the existing hierarchy of payments, NHA added.

According to the NHA, the moratorium seeks to provide relief to beneficiaries affected by the southwest monsoon (Habagat), as well as storms Wipha (local name: Crising), Francisco (Dante), and Co-may (Emong).

The brief suspension would allow NHA beneficiaries to focus on rebuilding their homes and lives without the burden of payment obligations, NHA General Manager Joeben A. Tai said.

“The moratorium aims to offer relief for families residing in NHA project sites, many of whom are still recovering from the physical and economic aftermath of the typhoons,” according to the agency.

The NHA, an attached agency of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), is mandated to address the housing needs of the lowest 30% of income earners.

Other housing agencies, such as the Social Housing Finance Corp. and the National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation, each imposed a month-long payment moratorium for its beneficiaries.

More than 600,000 families are expected to benefit from the payments moratorium implemented by DHSUD’s attached agencies. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz