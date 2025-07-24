THE PHILIPPINE Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has released P76.6 million in benefit claims payment under its Outpatient HIV/AIDS Treatment (OHAT) Package to the Quezon City (QC) Government, benefitting more than 3,000 patients.

“This amount demonstrates the commitment of both PhilHealth and the Local Government of Quezon City to providing access to available and affordable healthcare services for Filipinos living with HIV,” the state insurer said in a statement on Thursday.

The amount disbursed benefited 3,086 patients from Jan. 1, 2024, to July 18.

“PhilHealth Acting President and Chief Executive Officer Edwin M. Mercado led the ceremonial check turnover last July 23. The check was received by Quezon City Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte and witnessed by the Quezon City Health Officer Romana Abarquez, PhilHealth NCR Vice-President Bernadette Lico, and other PhilHealth officers.”

The state insurer enhanced the OHAT Packaged by 95% to P58,500 annually from the previous P30,000, covering anti-retroviral therapy and essential services for people living with HIV (PLHIV).

“This expansion is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen the delivery of differentiated HIV treatment and care services nationwide in response to the significant surge in infections. By expanding access to anti-retroviral therapy and other essential services, the enhanced OHAT package plays a pivotal role in advancing the country’s public health response,” PhilHealth said.

Members can apply for the OHAT Package at 271 PhilHealth-accredited HIV Treatment facilities nationwide. — Aaron Michael C. Sy