Rainy weather is still expected in many parts of the country due to the effects of the Southwest Monsoon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday. The agency also said it is monitoring a new Low Pressure Area (LPA) spotted far southeast of Luzon.

In a public weather forecast on Monday morning, the state weather bureau said satellite images show that cloud cover from the Southwest Monsoon is affecting large parts of the country, and is expected to bring continued rains.

“Patuloy itong magdudulot ng mga pag-ulan, mataas na tsansa ng mga kaulapan at pag-ulan sa Luzon, Visayas, at hilagang bahagi ng Mindanao [It will continue to bring rain, with a high chance of cloudiness and rainfall in Luzon, Visayas, and the northern part of Mindanao],” Daniel James E. Villamil, PAGASA’s Weather Specialist said.

In the southern portion of Mindanao, fair weather is expected, Mr. Villamil said.

Heavy and continuous monsoon rains are expected over Zambales, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro, according to PAGASA.

Meanwhile, occasional rains are expected over Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Oriental Mindoro.

PAGASA warned of possible floods and landslides in these areas due to moderate to heavy rains caused by the Southwest Monsoon.

As the monsoon continues to bring rains, PAGASA has spotted a new LPA within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

As of 5am, the LPA was located 1,140 km east of southeastern Luzon.

“Mananatiling malayo ito sa ating bansa at wala tayong inaasahang direktang epekto sa ngayon [It will remain far from the country, and no direct impact is expected for now],” Mr. Villamil said.

He added that the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours. – Edg Adrian A. Eva