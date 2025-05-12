THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) broke ground for its latest housing project in Iloilo City, which is expected to deliver more than 1,600 new units by 2030.

A total of 13 ten-storey buildings will be constructed under the Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex, which will be located in Barangay San Isidro, Jaro in Iloilo City.

The project will be constructed through a public-private partnership project with the Eon Realty and Development Corp., an Iloilo-based real estate developer. It will be completed by 2030, DHSUD said.

Each building is expected to have 129 units, with sizes ranging from 24 to 27 square meters.

In Uswag 4PH, a one-bedroom unit will cost P1.53 million, while a two-bedroom unit will be priced at P1.71 million.

The development will include amenities, such as a playground, basketball court, and swimming pool. It will also provide commercial spaces, a centralized sewage treatment plant, and solar streetlights.

Uswag 4PH will also house a materials recovery facility to support dignified and sustainable urban living for the locals, especially low-income earners and informal settler families.

The project is expected to provide equal opportunities to locals, Iloilo City Mayor Geromino P. Treñas said during the groundbreaking ceremony on May 9.

Under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) housing program, the Marcos government aims to construct 3.2 million housing units by 2028.

The flagship housing program seeks to provide low-cost houses for the poor, with units costing around P1.6 million to P1.8 million. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz