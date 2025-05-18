ABOITIZ Construction, Inc., the construction arm of the Aboitiz Group, said about 93% of the job applicants at its Labor Day recruitment activity are currently being evaluated for potential placement in its projects nationwide.

The recruitment drive was conducted in 13 key locations, the company said in a statement.

It received about 844 individual applications for various roles, including scaffolders, masons, mechanical technicians, civil engineers, and safety inspectors.

“We affirm our commitment to building a highly capable workforce that supports both our projects and the communities where we operate,” according to Raizza L. Manuel, senior assistant vice-president for people and corporate shared services at Aboitiz Construction.

The company held recruitment activities in Tarlac City, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Mariveles, Bataan; and San Jose and Rosario, Batangas;

Tiwi, Albay; Iloilo City; Cebu City; Robinsons in Butuan City; Cagayan de Oro City; Iligan City; and Davao City. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz