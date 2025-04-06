SENATORIAL CANDIDATES on Sunday vowed to support the country’s education system by boosting funding to government schools and teachers.

In separate statements, former Senators Panfilo M. Lacson, Sr. and Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV said that increasing the educational budget would help address the country’s school system woes.

The Philippine education system faces a deepening crisis as nine in ten children struggle to read and comprehend age-appropriate texts by the age of 10, according to a World Bank report.

“[I] will move to augment the appropriations for programs like school nutrition as well as teachers’ allowances in the national budget,” Mr. Lacson said.

“Infrastructure challenges, such as classrooms and internet access, must also be addressed, along with the implementation of a curriculum suited to modern times and current needs,” said Mr. Aquino.

“Above all, adequate support for teachers is essential, including higher salaries and additional benefits,” he added. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio