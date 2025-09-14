THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) should consider broadening a livelihood assistance program for street dwellers, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said on Sunday, describing it as a key measure to help reduce poverty.

He said the DSWD’s Pag-Abot program fills a “critical social safety net… in our poverty alleviation measures,” and the House of Representatives is committed to helping the agency expand its aid program.

“We will ensure that sufficient resources are provided for these programs,” he said in a statement.

The DSWD’s Pag-Abot program started in 2023 and has provided assistance to about 1,245 individuals, including 751 street dwellers, according to the agency’s website. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio