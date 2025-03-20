PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has named former UnionDigital Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Henry Rhoel R. Aguda as secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Mr. Aguda, who served as the digital infrastructure lead at the Private Sector Advisory Council, will replace former DICT chief Ivan John E. Uy, the PCO said in a statement. Mr. Uy did not give a reason for his resignation.

The new DICT chief was a director of Insular Health Care and chief technology officer at Globe Telecom, Inc., the Government Service Insurance System and Digtel Telecommunications Philippines, Inc.

He got his juris doctor and mathematics degree from the University of the Philippines and took graduate studies in advanced management at Harvard Business School and a strategic alliance program at Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Aguda also managed the corporate data network of Manila Electric Co. — J.V.D. Ordonez