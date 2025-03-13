HEALTHCARE technology company 1Life, Inc. has teamed up with the local government of Parañaque to provide early detection and preventive healthcare tools in its health facilities.

The partnership is expected to benefit 500,000 residents in 20 barangay health centers, 1Life said in a statement on Wednesday. The memorandum of agreement was signed on March 6.

“We are doing this partnership with the local government of Parañaque to help them in the modernization of their barangay health centers, giving their indigent residents access to better healthcare services,” Kenneth So, vice-president for community healthcare partnerships at 1Life, was quoted as saying.

Under the partnership, 1Life is expected to provide portable diagnostic equipment for detection and disease prevention services. This would help ease the number of residents visiting city government hospitals.

Locals can also avail services such as blood chemistry tests, full abdomen ultrasound, chest X-ray, fetal doppler for pregnant patients, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation measurements, urinalysis, checking of blood sugar, uric acid, cholesterol, and hemoglobin levels.

1Life’s healthcare services help address the “4-Day Problem,” which states that poor Filipinos need to wait for four days to get a diagnosis and prescription. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz