BAGUIO CITY — The National Tobacco Administration (NTA) announced that Virginia tobacco has started trading operations for the cropping season 2024–2025, following the opening of the buying stations in Region 1 and Abra.

Administrator and Chief Executive Officer Belinda S. Sanchez said, NTA extension workers have already checked the trading equipment and facilities of the two biggest tobacco trading outlets in the Ilocos region before the end of February.

The assigned NTA field workers have sealed all the weighing scales of the buying stations upon calibration using the weighing test certified by the Department of Science and Technology as well as calibration of weighing scales of accredited field canvassers.

This is to ensure the accuracy of the weighing of all tobacco leaves brought about by the farmers to the trading centers, Ms. Sanchez explained.

NTA said that tobacco farmers, who planted as early as the last week of November 2024, have started delivering their flue-cured Virginia tobacco to the trading centers.

Trading warehouses of the Universal Leaf Philippines, Inc. in Agoo, La Union; Candon City and Cabugao, both in Ilocos Sur; Currimao, Ilocos Norte; and Bangued, Abra; and the warehouse of Trans Manila Incorporated (TMI) in San Juan, Ilocos Sur, are now open to accommodate all the flue-cured Virginia tobacco leaves produced by the farmers, NTA also said.

At the start of the 2025 tobacco trading operations, trading centers purchased a kilo of prime class of flue-cured tobacco at P107 while field canvassers in the first district of Ilocos Sur bought the same class of cured tobacco as high as P125 per kilo.

With these, Sanchez is expecting another golden season for tobacco farmers this year, as the current tobacco buying prices are much higher than the approved tobacco floor prices during the tripartite conference in October 2023. — Artemio A. Dumlao