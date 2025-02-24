POLITICAL consulting firm Publicus Asia, Inc. said it is currently reviewing Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 11117, which outlines new regulations on the conduct and publication of pre-election surveys ahead of the 2025 polls.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has been conducting both quantitative and qualitative research since 2007, under the brand Vox Opinion Research for commissioned studies through a mobile survey app.

The firm is behind the PAHAYAG quarterly survey, an independent and non-commissioned study that presents prevailing sentiments of Filipinos toward national leaders, government institutions, and current national issues.

The statement followed the issuance of Comelec Resolution No. 11117, promulgated on Feb. 19, which introduced new regulations on the conduct and publication of pre-election surveys for the upcoming midterm polls on May 12 and future elections.

It mandated that all individuals, candidates, or organizations conducting and publicly disseminating election surveys must register with Comelec’s Political Finance and Affairs Department to ensure transparency and prevent the spread of misleading or fraudulent surveys.

Survey firms must also submit a comprehensive report detailing the survey’s sponsor, methodology, conduct period, and financial disclosures within five days of publication.

The resolution also requires the disclosure of those who commissioned, funded, or subscribed to the surveys. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana