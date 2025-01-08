THE BUREAU of Customs (BoC) seized a total of 1,572 smuggled goods last year, amounting to P84.36 billion.

“Turning to our enforcement efforts, the Bureau of Customs intensified its campaign against smuggling. So from January to November 2024, we conducted 1,572 seizure operations resulting in the confiscation of smuggled goods valued at P84.356 billion,” BoC Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip C. Maronilla said in a speech on Wednesday.

In terms of volume, the BoC conducted the most collections at 977 of agricultural products worth P856.79 million.

“This focus reflects our dedication to protecting local industries and ensuring food security by preventing the unlawful entry of contraband agriculture,” Mr. Maronilla said.

In terms of value, counterfeit goods were worth the most at P34.698 billion with only 16 collections.

Meanwhile, the BoC revoked the Customs Accreditation of 48 exporters and customs brokers.

It also filed 39 criminal cases with the Department of Justice for violation of customs regulations.

Under its fuel marking program, the BoC also marked 18.23 billion liters of fuel, generating P220.77 billion in taxes.

“Additionally, the Bureau seized 209,634 liters of on-market fuel, further preventing the leakage and ensuring proper taxation,” Mr. Maronilla said. — Aaron Michael C. Sy