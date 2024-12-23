THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Monday raised the alarm over the reported spread of counterfeit identification (ID) cards meant for persons with disabilities (PWDs), calling it a serious affront to their dignity and rights.

In a statement, CHR said the fake IDs undermine the benefits outlined under the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, Republic Act No. 7277, which provides PWDs a 20% discount and exemption from value-added tax (VAT) on specific goods and services.

“These benefits are essential to improving their quality of life and fostering inclusivity in society,” it added.

CHR cited the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) developing a unified ID system to boost transparency and accountability through real-time verification.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue has also started a crackdown on the sale and use of fake PWD IDs to prevent revenue losses due to tax evasion schemes.

“We commend and support these initiatives. They are crucial in safeguarding the benefits and privileges accorded to persons with disabilities while ensuring that resources are allocated to those who genuinely need them.”

CHR urged citizens to report any instances of fake PWD IDs to the National Council on Disability Affairs, the Persons with Disability Affairs Office or appropriate law enforcement agencies. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana