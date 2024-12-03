THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) donated over P7.6 million worth of learning materials to the Department of Education (DepEd) to support those affected by Severe Tropical Storm Trami (Local name: Kristine) in the Bicol Region.

According to the agency, the package included 18,600 learner kits and 8,884 early-grade reading materials to help students in kindergarten through grade three.

It also donated 528 teacher kits to support teaching staff across 54 affected schools in the region.

The move is expected to benefit 18,500 students in region 5.

“We recognize that education is not just a means of learning, but a lifeline that helps restore hope and builds resilience,” USAID Philippines Acting Education Office Director Yvette Malcioln said in a statement on Tuesday.

Apart from the educational materials, USAID said it also provided P336 million worth of assistance in typhoon response and lifesaving assistance to areas affected by tropical storms, typhoons and flooding since Oct. 25. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana