POWER DISTRIBUTOR Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said on Wednesday that it is ready to respond to any possible electricity service concern all throughout the observance of “Undas.”

Meralco’s business centers will be closed from Nov. 1 to 2, according to Joe R. Zaldarriaga, Meralco’s vice-president and head of corporate communications.

However, Meralco assured that its crews and personnel will be on standby 24/7 for any troubles and concerns related to its facilities.

The power distributor reminded the public to practice electrical safety measures as many are expected to go to cemeteries.

Meanwhile, Meralco, which serves Metro Manila and nearby provinces, said it continues to monitor Super Typhoon Kong-rey (Local name: Leon) following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Trami (Local name: Kristine).

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera