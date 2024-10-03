SHOPPING MALL chain SM will host job fairs this month in its malls as the unemployment rate in July hit a one-year high due to new entrants in the labor market.

The job fairs for this month are on Oct. 10 for SM City Davao and SM City Caloocan; Oct. 11 for SM City Grand Central, SM City Trece Martires, SM Center Pulilan, and SM Center Las Piñas; and the last day on Oct. 28 at SM City Puerto Prinsesa.

In a statement on Thursday, SM said job fairs are the most efficient way for fresh graduates to find jobs.

It said it has already conducted over 40 job fairs nationwide, which has helped over 25,000 job seekers connect with employers.

The fairs are in collaboration with the Labor department and the Public Employment Service Offices (PESO).

Industries participating are from information technology, business process outsourcing, hospitality and tourism, retail, government services, and others. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana