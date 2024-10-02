A CONGRESSMAN on Wednesday said she’s looking to establish a “comprehensive” sports program in Marikina City to bolster Philippines’ chances to earn more gold medals in Olympic games and other international competitions.

Marikina Rep. Marjorie Ann Teodoro said she’s pushing for improved sports infrastructure and enhanced youth sports programs in the city to help athletes “reach their full potential,” paving the way for increased chances of Filipinos attaining medal finishes in international games.

She’s also looking at establishing sports clinics in schools throughout Marikina City to provide more sports opportunities for students.

“Our goal is to develop more professional athletes from Marikina and, one day, have an Olympic gold medalist who will bring honor to our city,” Ms. Teodoro said in a statement. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio