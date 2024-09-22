A TOTAL of P8.8 billion is earmarked under next year’s budget to support state grants for science and technology programs, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said.

The funding will support the Department of Science and Technology’s (DoST) Grants-In-Aid (GIA) Program, the DBM said in a statement.

“We shall continue providing necessary support to crucial programs such as GIA to help empower our innovators, researchers, and learners, to make a difference in society through science and technology undertakings,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman was quoted as saying.

The DoST’s Grants-In-Aid Program provides grants for the implementation of DoST-priority programs and projects, as well as science and technology activities mentioned in the General Appropriations Act.

In his budget message, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the GIA Program “aims to spur economic growth through the strategic application of science and technology.”

Under next year’s proposed P6.352-trillion budget, the DoST will receive P28.8-billion in total funding. This is expected to help make the Philippines a regional hub for “smart and sustainable manufacturing, innovation, creativity, and sustainability.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz