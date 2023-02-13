THE Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) told a House committee that it can make available to Luzon electric cooperatives 90 megawatts (MW) worth of uncontracted power.

PSALM, a government-owned and -controlled corporation, told the chamber’s energy committee that it can supply the cooperatives during peak demand hours, which is when energy supply is tightest.

Emelina S. Blanco, representing PSALM, said at the hearing on Monday that the 90 MW can be supplied by the company to electric cooperatives “upon their request.”

“We will accommodate the request of the electric cooperatives in Luzon, so we can wholly provide the available uncontracted capacity in Luzon to those electric cooperatives. We will just have to get the necessary documentation as well as approvals from our board,” Ms. Blanco said.

Ms. Blanco added that cooperatives must submit a letter of intent to initiate the request.

“We are providing the requested capacity… but we cannot provide them more than that… we’re just basing our supply agreements on what the electric co-ops request,” Ms. Blanco told the panel.

PHILRECA Party-list Representative Presley C. De Jesus said PSALM’s offer will help make the island’s supply-demand balance more favorable.

The energy committee was evaluating House Resolution No. 235, calling for an investigation into rising generation costs, a contributory factor to increased electricity rates.

The 90 MW represents PSALM capacity not yet tied to power supply agreements. “That is our available capacity during peak hours that… (have) no customers consuming it,” Ms. Blanco told BusinessWorld. “We really encourage (power co-ops) to send a request,” she said.

PSALM manages government power assets and liabilities formerly held by the National Power Corp. as authorized by the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (EPIRA). The restructured post-EPIRA Napocor is mainly tasked with supplying power to rural areas. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz