COTABATO CITY — Three international agencies and the Bangsamoro government on Tuesday provided livelihood support to 24 groups from towns now bouncing back from armed conflicts and calamities.

The grant of food processing equipment to the 24 community-based organizations during a symbolic rite in Cotabato City was led by officials of the Bangsamoro Labor and Agriculture Ministries, Australian Aid, Food and Agriculture Office (FAO) and the United Nations Population Fund or UNFPA.

The FAO, UNFPA, Australian Aid and Bangsamoro government are implementing in Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur provinces a socioeconomic program meant to hasten the recovery of families in both areas from poverty caused by calamities and war. — John Felix M. Unson