A SENATOR on Wednesday urged the Bureau of Customs (BoC) to cut revenue leakages by boosting efforts against tobacco smuggling.

“The government needs to tackle illegal trade of cigarettes and other tobacco products as this weakens the government’s revenue collection goal and undermines the profitability of those who are legitimately doing business,” Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian said in a statement.

The Philippine Supreme Court has upheld a 2021 decision that said the Food and Drug Administration has the power to regulate the health aspect of tobacco products. — John Victor D. Ordoñez