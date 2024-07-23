THE PRESIDENTIAL PALACE suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) effective 2 p.m. on Tuesday amid heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon and Typhoon Carina.

The Senate and House of Representatives also enforced shortened work hours for the day.

Carina continued to intensify as it moved northward, prompting the state weather bureau to raise Tropical Wind Signal No. 2 over Batanes province.

The center of the eye was spotted 325 kilometers east-northeast of Basco, Batanes, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a 5 p.m. bulletin.

It had maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 185 kph, it said.

Carina was forecast to move north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea on Tuesday night, while gradually accelerating before turning northwestward on July 24.

Carina would remain far from the Philippine landmass. It was forecast to make landfall over the northern portion of Taiwan between Wednesday and Thursday morning, then exit the Philippine area of responsibility hours later.

Carina was then expected to cross the Taiwan Strait and make landfall over southeastern China on Thursday afternoon or evening, PAGASA said.

“Carina is forecast to steadily intensify and may reach its peak intensity prior to its landfall over Taiwan,” it said. “Rapid intensification remains likely. Its landfall over northern Taiwan will trigger a weakening trend for the rest of the forecast period.”

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the eastern portion of Isabela, the northern portion of Apayao and the northern part of Ilocos Norte were placed under Signal no.1.

Agricultural damage from the combined effects of Carina and southwest monsoon was estimated at P79.52 million, the Department of Agriculture said in a bulletin.

Total volume loss had reached 392 metric tons, affecting 3,254 farmers.

PAGASA also issued a gale warning over the coastal areas of Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of Cagayan.

“Sea travel is risky for small seacraft, including all types of motor bancas,” it said. Moderate to rough seas were expected along the coastal waters of northern Luzon. — AHH