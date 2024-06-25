THREE members of the Duterte clan will run for senator in the 2025 midterm elections, Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio said on Tuesday.

Her father ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte, and her brothers Davao City Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte would run for the post, she told reporters in Cagayan de Oro, based on a video posted by News 5.

“They are all raring to run,” Ms. Duterte-Carpio said in mixed English and Cebuano.

She also said Sebastian would run for President in 2028.

“My mother said my younger brother will run for president in 2028, while I will go back to being mayor of Davao City,” she added. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio