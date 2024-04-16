SENATE Minority Leader Aquilino Martin “Koko” D. Pimentel rejected on Tuesday a congressman’s call for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to withdraw its support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., saying military and political affairs should be kept separate.

“Let us insulate our armed forces from politics so that they can develop into a more professional, disciplined, and inspired group,” he said in a Viber message.

He also said sedition or criminal charges should not be filed against Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon D. Alvarez over his remarks on the President’s foreign policy on the South China Sea.

The lawmaker on Sunday said the AFP should withdraw its support for the President to de-escalate tensions with Beijing over incursions in the disputed waters.

Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus M. Romualdo on Monday said the Justice department should file sedition charges against the congressman over his alleged prodding of the AFP to abandon the Commander-in-Chief.

“At the same time, we should not encourage the filing of criminal cases left and right for comments related to the burning issues of the day,” the senator said. “Let the people speak out. Do not deter or scare them from speaking out their sentiments on important issues.”

In a statement on Monday, Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. said the call to withdraw support for the President goes against national interests.

“Any attempt to sway them (AFP) away from this duty or to patronize them to support a partisan agenda is futile, particularly when this agenda dovetails with a foreign interest contrary to our own national interests,” he said.

“Calls for them to ‘withdraw support’ will not amount to anything but a possible criminal investigation.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Alvarez defended his position, stressing that his remarks do not qualify as seditious or disorderly conduct.

“Why are my statements considered seditious or disorderly if they were delivered peacefully and orderly?” said Mr. Alvarez, noting that his remarks are protected under law as freedom of expression. — John Victor D. Ordoñez with a report from Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio