THE PHILIPPINES’ El Niño Task Force on Monday urged local governments and school heads to consider suspending classes in cases of extreme heat for the health and physical wellbeing of students.

“If students cannot concentrate because it’s too hot, if you are experiencing extreme heat in your locality, it is within your power to shift your face-to-face classes to online classes,” Joey Villarama, the task force’s spokesperson, said in a televised news briefing, citing a Department of Education (DepEd) advisory.

Earlier, nearly a dozen local government units mostly in Western Visayas had suspended classes on April 1 and 2 due to extreme heat conditions. The areas include Iloilo City, Bacolod City on Negros Island, and Roxas City in Capiz.

Also suspending classes until Tuesday were Silay City, Bago City, Isabela, Hinoba-an, E.B. Magalona, and Kabankalan, all in Negros Occidental. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza