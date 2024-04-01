SENATE President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri is mulling retirement from politics at the end of his elective term, revealing on Monday that he plans on not running for public office in 2028.

“To dispel any rumors that may arise, I would like to make it clear that I will not be running for any public office in 2028,” Mr. Zubiri told reporters through Viber. “I am in fact contemplating on my retirement from almost 30 years of politics.”

The Senate President spoke ahead of any speculation that he would seek higher office, following a Pulse Asia survey published on Sunday in which 7% of Filipinos would likely vote for him as vice president in 2028.

The list was topped by Senator Mary Grace N. Poe-Llamanzares who polled 35%, followed by Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos who garnered 16%.

Former senator and boxing legend Emmanuel “Manny” D. Pacquiao, Sr. tied with Senator Ferdinand “Robin” C. Padilla at third with 14%, followed by Mr. Zubiri who ranked fourth.

“Rest assured that my last four years of service will be dedicated to uplifting the lives of every Filipino through meaningful legislation,” Mr. Zubiri said.

Mr. Zubiri is in his third term as senator and was previously Bukidnon’s third district representative to the House of Representatives from 1998 to 2007. — John Victor D. Ordoñez