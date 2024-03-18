THE POWER subsidiary of listed construction company EEI Corp. and SysNet Integrators, Inc. have inaugurated three electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Pasay City.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, EEI Power Corp. (EPC) said the three ParkNCharge EV charging stations launched along with SysNet are located at SM Offices’ ThreeE-com Center, FourE-com Center and FiveE-com Center in the Mall of Asia Complex.

The EV charging stations initially charge P28 per kilowatt hour, exclusive of value added tax. Users can pay through GCash, Maya or credit cards.

Each center has a single plug Type 2, 7-kilowatt AC charger with features such as secured access control of EV charging, user behavior logging, e-Mobility and roaming capability, usage and utilization report, remote view support, ParkNcharge mobile app with navigation, and government website visibility.

“ParkNcharge of SysNet and EEI is committed to support innovative efforts and bring sustainable transportation closer to Filipinos. It is a privilege and an honor to participate in endeavors that help the government to not only comply but fully support Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act as we navigate a world with electric vehicles as part of our lives not just in today’s landscape but also as we move towards a future of sustainability,” EEI Power President Cris Noel Torres said.

“This kind of deployment will help contribute to attaining half of the zero-emission target for local transportation in the Philippines by 2040. We will continue to expand and sign up more buildings to reach this goal,” SysNet President and Chief Executive Officer Joel Z. Sapul said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave