By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

THE NATIONAL Irrigation Administration (NIA) said on Thursday that the contract agreement for an earthfill dam in the northern Luzon province of Cagayan has already been signed, marking the beginning of the P738.45-million project’s construction.

In a statement, NIA said that the contract for the construction of Calapangan Earthfill Dam in Santo Niño, Cagayan was signed on Thursday at the NIA Central Office in Quezon City.

The contract includes the construction of a 30.5-meter-high earthfill dam and appurtenances, irrigation and drainage facilities, access road, and project facilities, the NIA said.

“It aims to provide year-round irrigation service to 1,715 hectares of agricultural land in the barangays of Abariongan Ruar, Abariongan Uneg, Calassitan, Calapangan, Calapangan Sur, Calapangan Norte, and Tagao,” the agency said.

According to the NIA, the project will benefit around 887 farmers and their families in the area.

Aside from irrigation purposes, the Calapangan Earthfill Dam is also eyed to help aquaculture development, tourism promotion, and watershed management in Cagayan.

“The Calapangan reservoir irrigation project will not only help the farmers but also supports the government’s agricultural programs to ensure food security which is the topmost agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.,” it said.

Last month, the NIA said it earmarked up to P40 billion for new irrigation projects this year, while it has completed 68% of its national irrigation development commitments.