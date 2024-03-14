JAPAN has approved a P22.45-million grant to fund the construction of rainwater tanks to supply clean water to Bohol and greenhouses and solar panel systems in Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya and Misamis Oriental provinces, the Embassy of Japan in Manila announced on Thursday.

Japanese Charges d’Affaires Matsuda Kenichi signed the grant contracts for assistance on Wednesday for the two Japanese non-government organization (NGO) projects: Ikaw-Ako, and the Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement International (OISICA International).

Ikaw-Ako is implementing a project that will construct water supply systems that reuse rainwater in Bohol, a high rainfall area.

OISICA, on the other hand, would work with the Philippine Textile Research Institute to conduct short-term training on silkworm farming in Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya and Misamis Oriental to support the local textile industries in these provinces. The project would also install greenhouses and solar panel systems in the provinces. — John Victor D. Ordoñez