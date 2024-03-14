THE MOVIE and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) junked a Motion for Reconsideration (MR) filed by Cignal TV, Inc. and its program “Private Convos with Doc Rica,” upholding its January decision to prohibit the show for explicit content.

In its decision on the MR released on Thursday, the Board maintained its original position, stating that the TV program “purely appeals to prurient interest.”

It noted that the program presented explicit content on graphic sexual experiences revealed by its guests during child-viewing hours.

“As a Regulatory and Developmental Board, the MTRCB ensures that content under its jurisdiction fosters positive values and contributes to the moral development of children,” MTRCB Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Diorella Maria “Lala” S. Antonio said. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana