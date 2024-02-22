IMMIGRATION alert orders have been issued to speed up the arrest of expelled former member of the House of Representatives, Arnolfo A. Teves, Jr., who is wanted for multiple murder charges in the Philippines.

In a statement on Thursday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla said the orders task immigration officers to be on the lookout for Mr. Teves, who has been eluding authorities since being implicated in the murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel R. Degamo in March, last year.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) said the order enjoins immigration officers to report information on the congressman’s entry or exit in the country and hold him for law enforcement officers to make the arrest.

The orders were made following a court order and a blue notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

Interpol’s so-called blue notice allows the Philippine government to gain information about the congressman when he travels to other countries.

“The DoJ assures that all individuals are held accountable for their actions, regardless of their position or influence,” Mr. Remulla said.

Mr. Teves is suspected to have masterminded the assassination of Mr. Degamo, who is a political rival of his family. He has repeatedly denied the accusations, but also ignored all summons by Philippine authorities to face investigation.

He left the country and did not return, citing threats against him and his family.

The Anti-Terrorism Council last year designated him and 11 others as terrorists.

Apart from the Degamo case, Prosecutor General Benedicto A. Malcontento has said murder charges have been filed against the expelled lawmaker for three killings that happened in Negros Oriental in 2019.

“Teves cannot escape the long arm of the law,” Mr. Remulla said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez