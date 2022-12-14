THE PHILIPPINES may soon have direct flights to Belgium, which would serve as a new travel option between western Europe and southeast Asia, the presidential palace said.

The proposal came from Brussels airport executives who met with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and Philippine Airlines (PAL) officials on Tuesday.

“That’s something that we would like to take advantage of and explore in terms of making the areas more accessible… I think there’s a great deal of opportunity that would be advantageous for the both of us,” Mr. Marcos was quoted telling Belgian airport officials.

“When we talk about Brussels in our mind, it’s really western Europe because, very clearly, Brussels is the center of that. And that is something of great interest,” he added.

PAL Spokesperson Cielo C. Villaluna did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

Arnaud Feist, chief executive officer of Brussels Airport Company, said the direct flights would be beneficial for both countries.

“We are working on the opportunity to have a direct flight between Manila and Brussels… And we think that basically there is a win-win for both countries to be connected directly,” he said during the same meeting. — John Victor D. Ordoñez