A BILL seeking to regulate the manufacture and export of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) has been filed before the House of Representatives, highlighting what a lawmaker cited as a “shift from conventional tobacco to electronic cigarettes” in the country.

“The government must consider alternative policies that will enable it to enforce laws on electronic cigarettes more effectively,” said Albay Rep. Jose Ma. Clemente S. Salceda in House Bill No. 9866, the proposed Electronic Cigarette Manufacturing Act.

Under the measure, the manufacture of e-cigarettes, whether for local consumption or export, must be subject to Republic Act No. 11900, the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act and, as such, mandates packaging and health label requirements.

With new regulations on manufacture and export, Mr. Salceda also hopes to “help address the issue of widespread smuggling of electronic cigarettes while also earning foreign currency for the country.”

Under the measure, the Bureau of Product Standards under the Trade department must develop a Philippine National Standard for e-cigarettes that follows international trade standards.

“The standard shall be periodically updated to reflect advancements in the global and local electronic cigarette industry, as well as the requirements of trading partners,” the bill reads.

The importation of capital equipment, raw materials, accessories, spare parts will be subject to duty exemptions and zero-rated value-added tax (VAT), according to the bill.

The bill is currently pending at the House trade and industry committee. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz