A HOUSE of Representatives panel on Wednesday issued a subpoena against Apollo C. Quiboloy for missing several panel hearings on the revocation of Sonshine Media Network International’s (SMNI) legislative franchise.

Congressmen have placed Mr. Quiboloy’s broadcast network, SMNI, under scrutiny for allegedly spreading false information about House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and his travel expenses.

During the House Legislative Franchises Committee hearing, Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny T. Pimentel moved to subpoena Mr. Quiboloy for his repeated absence from the hearings. No congressman objected to the motion.

Last month, the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality issued a subpoena against Mr. Quiboloy for missing the panel’s investigation on his alleged human trafficking and sexual abuse cases.

Mr. Quiboloy, who is also leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) religious sect, has been wanted in the United States for allegations of sex trafficking, among other crimes.

He is included in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. – Beatriz Marie D. Cruz