By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

VICE PRESIDENT Sara Duterte-Carpio is the top choice of most Filipinos for the 2028 presidential election, according to a recent poll, despite questions on the use of her secret funds and her silence on China’s incursions into maritime territories of the Philippines.

In a nationwide survey of 1,500 adults conducted by WR Numero last month, which was released late Thursday, Ms. Duterte-Carpio garnered a 38% voter preference.

She was also the top choice of Filipinos who are first-time voters (43%), likely voters (33%), non-participating registered voters (38%), and unregistered eligible voters (28%), the survey found.

Ms. Duterte-Carpio, who is also serving as Education secretary, was followed by Senator Rafael T. Tulfo at 23% and former Vice President Leni Robredo at 9%.

The list also includes Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” Marcos who garnered 7% voter preference, former senator Emmanuel “Manny” D. Pacquiao and Senator Robin C. Padilla at 5%, and Senator Ana Theresia Hontiveros-Baraquel and House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez at 1%.

The remaining 14% were undecided, WR Numero said.

House lawmakers in early October moved to strip Ms. Duterte-Carpio’s offices of 2024 confidential funds worth P650 million, after a report indicating that she spent 125 million in secret funds in December 2022. Amid the backlash, she eventually withdrew her request for such funds.

Still, the country’s second-highest official has not yet made any comment on China’s aggression within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea since taking office in June 2022.