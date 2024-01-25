PNA PHOTO BY ALFRED FRIAS

By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

VICE PRESIDENT Sara Duterte-Carpio is the top choice of most Filipinos for the 2028 presidential election, according to a recent poll, despite questions on the use of her secret funds and her silence on China’s incursions into maritime territories of the Philippines.

In a nationwide survey of 1,500 adults conducted by WR Numero last month, which was released late Thursday, Ms. Duterte-Carpio garnered a 38% voter preference.

She was also the top choice of Filipinos who are first-time voters (43%), likely voters (33%), non-participating registered voters (38%), and unregistered eligible voters (28%), the survey found.

Ms. Duterte-Carpio, who is also serving as Education secretary, was followed by Senator Rafael T. Tulfo at 23% and former Vice President Leni Robredo at 9%.

The list also includes Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” Marcos who garnered 7% voter preference, former senator Emmanuel “Manny” D. Pacquiao and Senator Robin C. Padilla at 5%, and Senator Ana Theresia Hontiveros-Baraquel and House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez at 1%.

The remaining 14% were undecided, WR Numero said.

House lawmakers in early October moved to strip Ms. Duterte-Carpio’s offices of 2024 confidential funds worth P650 million, after a report indicating that she spent 125 million in secret funds in December 2022. Amid the backlash, she eventually withdrew her request for such funds.

Still, the country’s second-highest official has not yet made any comment on China’s aggression within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea since taking office in June 2022.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR