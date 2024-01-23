THE National Telecommunication Commission (NTC) has issued a cease and desist order against Swara Sug Media Corp., also known as Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), until the hearing and final consideration on its pending administrative case are finished.

The NTC’s statement on Tuesday said the order was issued on Jan. 18 due to reports that SMNI allegedly continued operations in Region 6, not strictly complying with the earlier suspension order, even as late as Dec. 27 last year.

SMNI’s legal counsel, Mark Tolentino, expressed disbelief in the order, stating it lacked legal basis. “We will study all possible legal remedies, including the filing a motion for reconsideration,” he said in a Viber message.

Last month, the NTC imposed a 30-day suspension on SMNI after the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board suspended two of its shows for 14 days following an investigation into content violations.

The House of Representatives has accused SMNI of violating franchise provisions, with the Committee on Legislative Franchise identifying at least four violations.

The NTC has directed SMNI to provide a written explanation within 15 days from receiving the Jan. 18 order, explaining the non-compliance with the 30-day suspension order. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave