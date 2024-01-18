THE MAKATI City government acquired five electric cars (e-cars) for its Public Safety Department as it seeks to embrace sustainable mobility.

“By introducing electric vehicles into our public safety fleet, we not only enhance our emergency response capabilities but also contribute to reducing air pollution and our overall environmental impact,” Mayor Mar-len Abigail “Abby” Binay-Campos said during a turnover ceremony for the five Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric cars on Thursday.

Each equipped with a 58-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, the electric vehicles will be strategically deployed in key areas to ensure “rapid response times in emergency situations,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

It said three charging stations at Makati City Hall, one at the Palanan Barangay Hall, and one at the Guadalupe Viejo Barangay Hall complement the IONIQ 5’s capabilities.

“We look forward to being a part and playing a role in Makati’s journey of transforming into a smart city,” Dong Wook Lee, President of Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH), said at the ceremony.

The five vehicles come with five years of preventive maintenance service, training and orientation for drivers, and 24/7 roadside assistance for one year, he touted.

Makati, dubbed as the Philippines’ premier financial district, in 2022 signed an agreement with the Korea International Cooperation Agency to establish a smart transportation system featuring a fleet of electric buses.

The city was recognized last as the sole finalist from the Philippines and the Asia Pacific during the World Smart City Awards for its smart meters and sensors, according to Ms. Binay’s office. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza