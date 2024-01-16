THE OFFICE of the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao (OPAMINE) is gearing up to take the lead in launching President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s flagship housing program in San Benito, Surigao del Norte.

Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno disclosed that the initiative came about after a request from San Benito Mayor Ma. Gina Menil to include her municipality in the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program.

During their meeting last Monday, Mr. Magno underscored the crucial role of the local government in expediting the housing program’s implementation. In turn, Ms. Menil assured her local administration’s swift preparation of the necessary documents to initiate the project in San Benito.

Since signing a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) last year, Mr. Magno has been lobbying for the 4PH program in Eastern Mindanao to help create sustainable communities by providing quality housing for Filipinos.

“It is our job at OPAMINE to bring President BBM’s housing program to every municipality, city, and province, led by DHSUD under Sec Jerry Acuzar. We are ready to assist anyone interested in realizing the dream of providing homes for their fellow citizens,” he told Businessworld.

Last December, Mr. Magno announced at a media forum that the DHSUD and OPAMINE are eyeing the construction of about 180,000 housing units in Davao City. — Maya M. Padillo