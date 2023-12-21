THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) said on Wednesday that there is no need to revert to mandatory wearing of face masks in public despite a 50% uptick in coronavirus cases this month.

“We expected this higher number (in COVID-19 cases)… but of course, we were asked several times if we’re going to bring back the mask mandate, not right now,” Health Undersecretary Eric A. Tayag said in an interview on Cignal TV’s One News PH.

The Philippines recorded 2,275 COVID-19 cases from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, which brings to 389 the daily average of newly reported infections for a 50% increase in cases from a week earlier.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. lifted the mandatory mask requirement for public places in October last year when the numbers tapered down.

At least 78.4 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the virus, with about 23.8 million of them having received their booster shots.

Mr. Tayag also said the DoH is expecting a slowdown in influenza-like illnesses but called on senior-citizens to get vaccinated against these sicknesses.

“We have reminded the public to check measures on how to prevent transmitting any infection not only for COVID but other respiratory illnesses as well… and this is to wear a mask,” he said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez