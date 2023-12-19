A TOTAL P30 million worth of smuggled luxury vehicles allegedly misdeclared as used truck replacement parts were seized by customs officers at the Mindanao Container Terminal in Misamis Oriental, authorities reported on Tuesday.

“The shipment, arriving from Korea on Dec. 12, 2023, consigned to M. Aguila Car Trading, declared 1,045 pieces of truck replacement parts but was found to contain two units of Porsche with an estimated value of P30 million,” the Bureau of Customs (BoC) said in a statement.

In a separate press release, the BoC also said it seized P17 million worth of illicit cigarettes from Sultan Kudarat province, also in Mindanao.

“This operation led to the apprehension of 454 master cases containing 22,700 reams of assorted brands of cigarettes,” it said. “The motorized banca used to transport the smuggled cigarettes was likewise seized during the operation,” it added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson